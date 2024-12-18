Keon Coleman News: One big play in win

Coleman caught one of his two targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions.

In his first game back from a four-week absence due to a wrist injury, Coleman found himself leading all Buffalo wide receivers in playing time. The rookie wideout played 44 of the Bills' 70 offensive snaps Sunday, ahead of Khalil Shakir (41), Mack Hollins (35), Amari Cooper (32) and Curtis Samuel (19). Coleman has flashed his big-play potential before, and his 64-yard grab against Detroit was just another example of his ability to open things up for Buffalo's passing attack. The Florida State product will look to get even more involved down the stretch, starting with a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots.