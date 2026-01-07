With Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback for most of the game Sunday, Coleman ended up leading all Bills pass catchers in receiving yards in the game. The second-year wideout became more of a focal point of the Bills' offense with several offensive contributors resting in Week 18 ahead of the AFC playoffs. Coleman's sophomore season was mostly a disappointment, as the Florida State product was expected to take a step forward as a primary target for Josh Allen in 2025 campaign. Coleman will look to improve this offseason in the hopes to become a favorite target of Allen in 2026 with the team desperate for my pass-catching weapons. Until this happens, the 22-year-old will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.