Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Wednesday that Coburn (knee) likely won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Bills, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Coburn didn't practice Wednesday and missed the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts after sustaining a knee injury in late September. James Lynch is expected to continue serving as the Titans' top rotational defensive end until Coburn is past his knee issue.