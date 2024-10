Coburn (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Coburn logged three consecutive DNPs during the Titans' week of practice after sustaining a knee injury in Tennessee's Week 4 win over the Dolphins, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. Expect James Lynch to serve as the Titans' primary rotational defensive end in Coburn's stead.