Coburn (knee) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Coburn has missed the last two games due to a knee injury, but the 2023 sixth-round pick appears to be over the issue. Unless he downgrades his practice participation Friday, he should be able to suit up against the Lions on Sunday. Coburn has logged two tackles across four regular-season games this year.