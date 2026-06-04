Kerby Joseph headshot

Kerby Joseph Injury: Timeline for return still blurry

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 4:41pm

Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that the Lions don't expect to know until training camp what their expectations for Joseph (knee) will be for 2026, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Joseph sat out all of Detroit's last 13 games in 2025 due to a lingering knee injury, and he's apparently still not in shape for football activities with OTAs in progress. As long as he remains unavailable, veteran free agent acquisition Chuck Clark could see more opportunities to work with the first team.

Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions
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