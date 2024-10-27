Fantasy Football
Kerby Joseph headshot

Kerby Joseph News: Adds another interception in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Joseph recorded six total tackles (five solo), an interception and two passes defensed in Sunday's 52-14 win over Tennessee.

Joseph picked off Mason Rudolph in the second quarter, notching his fifth interception of the season. He also reached at least six tackles for the second straight game and fourth time overall on the year. The safety has been elite through seven games in 2024, compiling 39 total tackles (25 solo), five interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions
