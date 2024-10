Joseph recorded nine total tackles (five solo), an interception and a pass defensed in Monday's 42-29 win over Seattle.

Joseph was once again a very busy player in Week 4, compiling a season-high nine takedowns while also securing his third interception of the year, picking off Geno Smith on Seattle's last possession of the game. Through four games, the safety has produced 22 total tackles (12 solo), three interceptions and four passes defensed.