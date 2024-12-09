Fantasy Football
Kerby Joseph headshot

Kerby Joseph News: Four tackles against Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Joseph tallied four tackles (three solo) in the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers in Week 14.

Joseph has logged four combined tackles in three consecutive games, and he has played every single defensive snap in 10 of the Lions' 13 regular-season games. The third-year safety is up to 60 tackles (41 solo) and 10 pass defenses (including six interceptions and a pick-six).

Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions
