Kerby Joseph News: Interception machine in 2024

Joseph finished the 2024 regular season with 83 total tackles (58 solo), while also adding 12 passes defensed, including nine interceptions, over 17 games.

Joseph matched his career-high 83 total tackles in 2024, but he more than doubled his career interception total this year. The safety had combined to intercept eight balls during his first two years in the league before he picked off an NFL-high nine passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown in Week 9 versus the rival Packers, this season. The 24-year-old has formed a dynamic duo with Brian Branch at safety for Detroit and Joseph will be entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Lions in 2025.