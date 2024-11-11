Kerby Joseph News: Quiet performance in Week 10

Joseph recorded two total tackles (one solo) in Sunday night's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Joseph played all 65 of Detroit's defensive snaps in the contest, but he was limited to a season-low two tackles in the victory. The safety has had a fantastic season nonetheless, compiling 45 total tackles (30 solo), eight passes defensed and six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, over nine games in 2024.