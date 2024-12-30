Kerby Joseph News: Two interceptions in Week 17

Joseph recorded six total tackles (five solo) and two interceptions in Monday night's 40-34 win over San Francisco.

Joseph was able snap his five-game streak without an interception, getting back on track in a big way versus the 49ers. The safety picked off Brock Purdy in third quarter before later adding another interception in the fourth quarter, both of which were passes intended for wide receiver Ricky Pearsall across the middle of the field. Joseph is now up to an NFL-leading nine interceptions on the season, one of which he returned for a touchdown. On the year, the safety has also compiled 77 total tackles (54 solo) while producing 12 passes defensed, including the nine interceptions, over 16 games.