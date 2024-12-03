Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ke'Shawn Vaughn headshot

Ke'Shawn Vaughn News: Back in Bay area

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

The 49ers signed Vaughn to the practice squad Tuesday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Vaughn was let go from the 49ers' practice squad Nov. 12, but he has been brought back following injuries to Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) during San Francisco's Week 13 loss to Buffalo this past Sunday. Vaughn could be elevated to the active roster if the 49ers need depth at running back behind rookie Isaac Guerendo and Israel Abanikanda.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now