Ke'Shawn Vaughn News: Elevated for Week 14

The 49ers elevated Vaughn from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Vaughn was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Monday due to Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) both being placed on injured reserve. Vaughn will be the Niners' No. 4 running back behind Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda for Sunday's game against the Bears. Vaughn appeared in six regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2023 and logged 24 carries for 42 yards while adding two catches for two yards.