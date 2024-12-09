Ke'Shawn Vaughn News: Returns to practice squad

Vaughn reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

After signing to the 49ers' practice squad this past Tuesday, Vaughn was elevated for Sunday's win over the Bears, finishing with two carries for four yards while playing three snaps on offense. However, lead back Isaac Guerendo sprained his foot during the win, and if he's unable to play Thursday against the Rams, Vaughn would be in likely be elevated from the practice squad again and serve as the No. 2 running back behind Patrick Taylor.