Ke'Shawn Williams News: Headed to Pittsburgh
Williams is signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, Burt Lauten of the team's official site reports.
Williams hauled in 39 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns during his lone season at Indiana and will now head to Pittsburgh. He is one of two undrafted receivers the team has signed so far along with Roc Taylor, and they should both have the opportunity to compete for depth roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now