Kevin Austin News: Elevated for Week 10

The Saints elevated Austin from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Austin and fellow practice squad wide receiver Dante Pettis will be on the Saints' active roster for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Both will provide depth at wideout with Chris Olave (concussion) and Bub Means (ankle) on injured reserve and Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) ruled out. Austin opted to stay in New Orleans on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.