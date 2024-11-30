Kevin Austin News: Elevated for Week 13
The Saints elevated Austin from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It's the third and final time the Saints are allowed to elevate Austin from the practice squad this season. The 24-year-old wideout played in the two games prior to the Saints' Week 12 bye, catching three passes on four targets for 54 yards over that span.
