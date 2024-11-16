Fantasy Football
Kevin Austin headshot

Kevin Austin News: Elevated from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

New Orleans elevated Austin from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It's the second straight week that Austin has been elevated from the practice squad. He played 29 snaps (25 on offense, four on special teams) in Week 10 against Atlanta, during which he caught all two of his targets for 36 yards. Austin could see similar usage against the Browns on Sunday if Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) is unable to play.

Kevin Austin
New Orleans Saints
