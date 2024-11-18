Fantasy Football
Kevin Austin News: Reverts Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 3:55pm

Austin reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Austin appeared in his second consecutive game in the Saint's Week 11 win over the Browns, catching one of his two targets for 18 yards while playing 43 total snaps (39 offensive and four on special teams). The Notre Dame product played behind just Cedrick Wilson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Sunday, and he's expected to be elevated to the Saints' active roster again for the Week 13 matchup against Rams.

Kevin Austin
New Orleans Saints
