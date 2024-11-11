Kevin Austin News: Reverts to practice squad

Austin reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver played on 26 offensive snaps and caught two passes for 36 yards in the Saints' 20-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Austin also played four snaps on special teams in his first NFL regular-season appearance. With New Orleans' wide receiving corps decimated by injuries, only Mason Tipton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling played on more offensive snaps than Austin in the game, but Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) may be available to return next week.