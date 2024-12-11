Fantasy Football
Kevin Austin

Kevin Austin News: Unable to cash in on five targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Austin logged 44 of the Saints' 68 snaps on offense and recorded one catch for five yards on five targets in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Austin has handled snap shares north of 60 percent in each of the Saints' last three games, essentially making him the team's No. 2 wideout during that time. Despite seeing steady playing time, Austin hasn't made much of an imprint on the box score, producing a 5-54-0 receiving line on 10 targets to go with nine rushing yards during that stretch.

Kevin Austin
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
