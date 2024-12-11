Kevin Austin News: Unable to cash in on five targets

Austin logged 44 of the Saints' 68 snaps on offense and recorded one catch for five yards on five targets in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Austin has handled snap shares north of 60 percent in each of the Saints' last three games, essentially making him the team's No. 2 wideout during that time. Despite seeing steady playing time, Austin hasn't made much of an imprint on the box score, producing a 5-54-0 receiving line on 10 targets to go with nine rushing yards during that stretch.