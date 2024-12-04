Fantasy Football
Kevin Byard headshot

Kevin Byard Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Byard (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Byard appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in the Bears' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions, despite playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording 10 total tackles and one pass defended. The veteran safety's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in a Week 14 matchup against the 49ers.

Kevin Byard
Chicago Bears
