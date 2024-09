Kevin Byard Injury: Nursing back injury

Byard (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice session.

Byard was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he appears to have picked up a back injury. Friday's final report will provide further context regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams. If Byard isn't able to suit up, Jonathan Owens figures to be the next man up as the starting free safety alongside strong safety Jaquan Brisker.