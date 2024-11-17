Kevin Byard News: Big tackle numbers
Byard tallied nine stops in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
After recording between five and seven tackles in six consecutive games, Byard has 20 tackles over the last two games. This is the first time all season the safety has stacked big games together. Although it's possible this recent level of production continues, it may still be wise to view Byard as a solid floor IDP with upside.
