Kevin Byard News: Good to go Sunday vs. Niners

Byard (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Byard injured his shoulder during the Bears' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions, though he managed to rack up 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defense while playing every single defensive snap. He was limited in the first two practices this week, but he finished strong with a full showing Friday and will be good to go Sunday. In the six games since the Bears' Week 7 bye, Byard totaled 55 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.