Kevin Byard News: Leads team in stops

Byard posted 13 tackles (11 solo) in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Byard has been putting up his best numbers of the season over the last three weeks. After the safety had just a single game with more than seven tackles through Week 9, Byard is averaging nine stops over the last three games. The veteran should be considered an elite IDP unless and until he shows regression over multiple weeks.