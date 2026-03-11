Kevin Byard headshot

Kevin Byard News: Safety help for New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 12:35pm

The Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with Byard, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Byard is set to make $9 million in 2026 as he moves on to help a Patriots defense fresh off the Super Bowl LX loss. The former Bears safety ended 2025 with 93 tackles (61 solo) and eight passes defensed for seven interceptions over 17 regular-season games. The ball-hawk will help offset free agency losses for a Patriots defense that is looking to maintain control of the AFC East and string together deep playoff runs.

