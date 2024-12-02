Kevin Givens Injury: Done for season

Givens tore his pectoral muscle in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Givens played three defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle in the first half of Sunday's blowout loss before sustaining the season-ending pectoral injury. The 27-year-old appeared in eight games in 2024, recording 3.5 sacks among his 11 tackles.