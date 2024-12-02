Kevin Givens Injury: Out for the year

Givens tore his pectoral muscle in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Givens played three defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle in the first half of Sunday's blowout loss before sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury. The 27-year-old appeared in eight games this year, recording 11 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks. With Givens missing the remainder of 2024, expect Kalia Davis to serve as San Francisco's top backup interior defensive lineman.