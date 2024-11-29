Fantasy Football
Kevin Givens Injury: Questionable for Week 13

Givens (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Givens has been sidelined for the last four games due to a groin injury, though he has a chance to return Sunday after logging limited practices all week. If he does play, Givens would have a chance to see increased snaps at defensive tackle alongside starter Maliek Collins due to Jordan Elliot (concussion) being ruled out.

