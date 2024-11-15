Fantasy Football
Kevin Givens headshot

Kevin Givens Injury: Remains out for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Givens (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Givens will miss his third straight game due to a groin issue and has yet to return to practice since the injury. His next chance to play will be Week 12 against Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 24. Kalia will serve as the 49ers' primary rotational defensive tackle Sunday behind starters Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott.

Kevin Givens
San Francisco 49ers
