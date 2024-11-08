Fantasy Football
Kevin Givens Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Givens (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Givens didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday due to a groin injury sustained in late October. Expect Khalil Davis to see increased work as a rotational defensive tackle while Givens remains sidelined in Week 10.

Kevin Givens
San Francisco 49ers
