Kevin Givens Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Givens (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.
Givens didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday due to a groin injury sustained in late October. Expect Khalil Davis to see increased work as a rotational defensive tackle while Givens remains sidelined in Week 10.
