Kevin Givens Injury: Won't play Week 8

Givens (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Givens has been unable to practice all week due to a groin injury, and while he won't play Sunday, it's not considered serious enough to warrant a stint on injured reserve, per Chan. The 49ers have a bye for Week 9, so Givens will take advantage of the additional rest and aim to return for Week 10 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 10. With Givens sidelined for Sunday's contest, Kalia Davis will be the main backup at defensive tackle behind starters Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliot, and Evan Anderson should see an uptick in defensive snaps as well.