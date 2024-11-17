Fantasy Football
Kevin King Injury: Enters concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 1:18pm

King (head) has entered concussion protocols and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

King sustained a head injury during the Falcons' first defensive series of Sunday's game. While King is being evaluated for a concussion, safety Richie Grant will fill in at corner alongside starter A.J. Terrell.

Kevin King
Atlanta Falcons
