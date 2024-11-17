Kevin King Injury: Enters concussion protocols
King (head) has entered concussion protocols and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
King sustained a head injury during the Falcons' first defensive series of Sunday's game. While King is being evaluated for a concussion, safety Richie Grant will fill in at corner alongside starter A.J. Terrell.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now