Kevin King Injury: Out for Week 17

King (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The veteran cornerback from Washington likely sustained a concussion in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Giants and was unable to practice all week, making it no surprise that he's unavailable for Week 17. King must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to return for Atlanta's Week 18 divisional matchup against the Panthers.