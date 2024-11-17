Fantasy Football
Kevin King Injury: Won't return in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 2:15pm

King (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Denver, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

King was hurt in the first quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return after entering concussion protocol. The veteran cornerback was then ruled out early in the second quarter. King's absence further depletes a Falcons secondary that entered Sunday already without fellow cornerbacks Dee Alford (hamstring), Antonio Hamilton (pectoral) and Mike Hughes (neck). Richie Grant has entered Sunday in King's stead.

