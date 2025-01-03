Kevin King News: Good to go for Week 18
King (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers.
After missing Week 17, King will be back in the lineup for Sunday's important game against Carolina, as Atlanta fights for the NFC South title. As a reserve cornerback and special teams contributor, King has registered 10 tackles (six solo), two pass breakups and one fumble recovery across 15 appearances this season.
