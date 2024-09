Kevin Strong: No longer suspended

The NFL reinstated Strong from his suspension Tuesday, per the NFL transaction log.

Strong has served a three-game suspension that was placed on him by the league in late August. The 28-year-old defensive end will now have the opportunity to sign with a team. He played in 14 regular-season games with the Cardinals in 2023 and accumulated 46 tackles (25 solo), including 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.