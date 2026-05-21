Kevin Winston News: Back in action

Winston (hamstring) participated at practice Thursday, Buck Reising of 104-5 The Zone reports.

Winston finished his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but he appears to be back to full strength now. The third-round pick played 10 games (four starts) last year and finished with 34 tackles (21 solo), 1.0 sacks and two pass breakups. With Xavier Woods out the door, Winston will compete with Tony Adams for the starting free safety job.