Seymour has been suspended by the NFL for six games Tuesday for violating the league's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seymour is on the Commanders' practice squad, though he did play in Week 5 and 6, during which he logged one solo tackle across 17 snaps on special teams. He is eligible for reinstatement following the Commanders' Week 13 contest against the Titans on Dec. 1.