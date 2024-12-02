Kevon Seymour News: Suspension lifted

The NFL lifted Seymour's six-game suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Seymour was suspended six games Oct. 22 for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy, but he's now eligible to play again. The veteran cornerback from USC will return to the Commanders' practice squad, having appeared in two games this season in which he recorded one total tackle across 17 special-teams snaps.