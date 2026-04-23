Keylan Rutledge headshot

Keylan Rutledge News: Picked by Texans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 7:46pm

The Texans selected Rutledge in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

Rutledge (6-foot-4, 316 pounds) is something of an underdog story and an unconventional first-round pick, but there's a lot to like about his game and there's reason to believe this pick will age well for the Texans. Rutledge began his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee, where he stood out for two years before playing one year at Georgia Tech in 2025. Rutledge is a relentless mauler who should stand out as a run blocker immediately as an NFL starter for Houston, and his excellent athletic testing (5.05-second 40, 32.5-inch vertical) gives reason to think there's plenty of upside.

Keylan Rutledge
Houston Texans
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