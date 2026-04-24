Keyron Crawford News: Grabbed by Raiders

The Raiders selected Crawford in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 67th overall.

Crawford spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Auburn but didn't emerge as a starter until 2025, when he totaled 35 tackles, including 5.0 sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one pass defensed (including one INT). As a rookie, he figures to compete for reps at 3-4 outside linebacker, making Crawford a developmental pass-rushing prospect behind Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce.