Keyshaun Elliott Injury: Activated off active/PUP list
The Bears activated Elliott (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Elliott has not yet participated in training camp, being held out of Tuesday's session due to a lingering undisclosed injury. The rookie fifth-rounder should be back in action shortly after being activated and is likely set to be a special-teams contributor and lower-priority depth option at linebacker throughout the 2026 season.
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