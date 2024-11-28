Fantasy Football
KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Listed as limited Thursday

RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Hodge (neck) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Hodge wasn't able to practice Wednesday due to a neck injury. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers. In the three regular-season games before the Falcons' Week 12 bye, Hodge logged three catches (on four targets) for 31 yards.

KhaDarel Hodge
Atlanta Falcons
