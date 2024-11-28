KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Listed as limited Thursday
Hodge (neck) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Hodge wasn't able to practice Wednesday due to a neck injury. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers. In the three regular-season games before the Falcons' Week 12 bye, Hodge logged three catches (on four targets) for 31 yards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now