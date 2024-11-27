KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Hodge (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Hodge appears to be dealing with a neck injury following Atlanta's Week 12 bye that held him out of Wednesday's practice. The Prarie View A&M product will likely miss the Falcons' Week 13 matchup against the Chargers if he can't upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday.
