KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Hodge (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Hodge appears to be dealing with a neck injury following Atlanta's Week 12 bye that held him out of Wednesday's practice. The Prarie View A&M product will likely miss the Falcons' Week 13 matchup against the Chargers if he can't upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday.

KhaDarel Hodge
Atlanta Falcons
