KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Moving on from Atlanta
The Falcons informed Hodge (shoulder) on Wednesday that he will be released, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Hodge finished the 2025 season on injured reserve while recovering from a shoulder injury, but assuming that doesn't linger into the start of the upcoming campaign, the 31-year-old should be able to catch on elsewhere as a depth wideout/special teamer. Over his 12 appearances this past season, Hodge caught three of his 10 targets for 31 yards and recorded nine tackles on special teams.
KhaDarel Hodge
Free Agent
