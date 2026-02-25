KhaDarel Hodge headshot

KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Moving on from Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

The Falcons plan to part ways with Hodge (shoulder), Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Hodge finished up the 2025 regular season on IR due to a shoulder injury, but assuming that doesn't linger the 31-year-old should be able to catch on elsewhere as a depth WR/special teamer. In the 12 contests he suited up for this past year, Hodge caught three of his 10 targets for 31 yards, while recording nine tackles over the course of his special teams duties.

KhaDarel Hodge
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KhaDarel Hodge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KhaDarel Hodge See More
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
88 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
88 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
89 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
93 days ago