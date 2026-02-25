KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Moving on from Falcons

The Falcons plan to part ways with Hodge (shoulder), Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Hodge finished up the 2025 regular season on IR due to a shoulder injury, but assuming that doesn't linger the 31-year-old should be able to catch on elsewhere as a depth WR/special teamer. In the 12 contests he suited up for this past year, Hodge caught three of his 10 targets for 31 yards, while recording nine tackles over the course of his special teams duties.