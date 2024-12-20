KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Questionable for Week 16
Hodge (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hodge only sees substantial offensive snaps if one of Drake London, Darnell Mooney or Ray-Ray McCloud is injured, and that's not the case this week. Over the last three weeks, Hodge has played a combined 12 offensive snaps. If he's unable to go against the Giants, his absence would mainly be felt on special teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now