KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Hodge (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hodge only sees substantial offensive snaps if one of Drake London, Darnell Mooney or Ray-Ray McCloud is injured, and that's not the case this week. Over the last three weeks, Hodge has played a combined 12 offensive snaps. If he's unable to go against the Giants, his absence would mainly be felt on special teams.